A Mid-Michigan man is recovering after he was involved in a head-on crash last week in Frankenmuth.
On Sunday, Oct. 6, Derrick Lambert was airlifted to a local hospital after a pick-up truck hit his motorcycle as he was traveling on north M-83. Police said the pickup truck was traveling south and stopped in the roadway to yield to northbound traffic. The truck tried to make a left turn but didn’t see Lambert coming and collided head-on with his motorcycle.
Lambert was airlifted to Hurley Medical Center in Flint with life-threatening injuries.
“He’s just all-around a good guy, he always loves to ride, that’s the main thing, he loved to ride,” said friend Clinton Southwell.
Southwell said it almost doesn’t seem real that his good friend is in the hospital.
He said that Lambert is now stable but is still in critical condition.
“He has a compound fracture in his left leg, he’s going on for surgery for his left leg. His bleeding of the brain quit, well it subsided, it stopped. He’s not on a breathing tube, he’s conscious, he’s awake, so he’s going in the right direction,” Southwell said.
Southwell said Lambert lived to ride, even going on other benefit runs.
“Every weekend, every time there was a run, a poker run, a charity run, he was always on it with us. He did the Ryker Run with is for the little boy in Bay City,” Southwell said.
Lambert’s family and friends are asking for help with his medical expenses. They’ve set up a GoFundMe and are planning to have a benefit ride of their own when Lambert is out of the hospital.
“Next spring it will be a ride. We’re talking about possibly doing a spaghetti dinner for him, we just gotta wait and see how everything’s gonna go because we’re sure he wants to be there for the ride and dinner and everything to see everybody show up and all the support. So we just have to plan for a later date on that until he gets out of the hospital and he’s up and moving around,” Southwell said.
If you would like to donate and help with Lambert’s medical expenses, click here.
