A local man was in Asia just as the coronavirus outbreak began and the turmoil unfolded.
“It was definitely scary,” said Rodney Ott who just returned from Asia. “More scary than anything I’ve every witnessed.”
Chinese hospitals were filled with mobs and masks as the coronavirus spreads like a wildfire throughout the country.
This was Ott’s first trip ever to Asia.
“Little vacation time,” said Ott. “Exploring Thailand and all the islands around it. It was a pretty epic time.”
Ott said the night before his last day on vacation is when the amount of people infected and people dying started to rise.
Ott said the scene at Bangkok Airport was a sea of masks and panic.
“It was like a scene from World War Z without the zombies,” said Ott. “The airports were extremely crowded. In some places that had you quarantine where they had you give your temperature. They had doctor set-ups right in the middle of the airport. We were in doubt whether we were gonna be able to come home.”
Ott landed last night to learn the news that they are possible cases of coronavirus in Michigan.
“My text messages were blowing up asking if it was me as the suspected cases,” Ott said. “I’m like naw man, I’m good.”
