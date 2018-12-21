The power of Facebook brings a late veteran's dog tags back to his family.
The man who found the tags turned to Facebook to try and find their owner's family.
He was able to connect with them in less than a day.
“I’m not leaving them behind,” said Jeremy Matula.
Matula was surprised when he laid eyes on an unusual find at a nearby garage sale in Shields.
“They happened to just be sitting on the table so I grabbed them and bought them,” Matula said.
His purchase for just a few dollars were dog tags from World War II.
They belonged to John Bauer, a man who once lived on Hamilton Street in Saginaw.
Matula said once he saw them, he knew he wasn’t leaving without them because he knows what those dogs tags could mean to any surviving family.
“I’m patriotic, military family,” Matula said.
That was back in June.
Mutla says he’s kept them safe, hanging them around his rear-view mirror in his car.
But fast forward to now, Mutla took to Facebook and he posted the pictures of the dog tags in the Saginaw's Neighborhood Watch Group.
“Next thing I know my phone’s blowing up,” Mutla said.
Just hours later, Mutla checked the post to find a relative of John Bauer.
The family lives in Kalamazoo, but they didn’t want to go on camera.
However, they tell TV5 that they’re happy the dog tags were found.
Mutla said they’ll soon be on their way to the rightful owner.
“I was excited, I’m gonna mail them out tomorrow to them,” Mutla said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.