A mid-Michigan man was among those searching for victims in the rubble in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001. As the 20-year anniversary of that tragic day nears, he shared his story with an audience at the Castle Museum in Saginaw.
“It’s probably going to bring back a lot of memories,” said Joaquin Guerrero.
Guerrero, who was a Saginaw police officer at the time, traveled with his K9 Rookie to New York to search for victims in the rubble of the World Trade Center.
“Just hearing that, ‘you got to find my dad.’ ‘You got to find my grandpa.’ ‘Find my uncle.’ ‘Find my son.’ ‘Find my grandson.’ You know that was the toughest thing,” Guerrero said.
People who attended Guerrero’s presentation said they were glad to be a part of it.
“I thought it was excellent. And I think Joaquin is an excellent person. He talks from his heart,” said Patty Weslock.
Weslock said she was at work when the terrorist attack that claimed thousands of American lives took place.
“Got called out to the waiting room and watched it all happen. Tears in our eyes,” Weslock said.
Meanwhile, Jonathan Webb, Castle Museum president and CEO, said getting the opportunity to learn from someone like Guerrero is important.
“History is about stories. And for Joaquin to be willing to share his personal story was so meaningful to me, personally, and to all the members of the audience here,” Webb said.
As for Guerrero, he said he hasn’t been to New York in 15 years and is unsure if he’ll ever go back. He said he is doing well both physically and mentally. He urges everyone to always remember what happened on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001.
“Never forget. Never forget what happened on that day,” Guerrero said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.