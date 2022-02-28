The conflict overseas is hitting home for a man in mid-Michigan who has spent time in both countries at the center of the crisis.
He talked about his unique perspective and why the conflict has been so hard for him. Dr. Dan Osborn is the bishop's delegate for ecumenism and inter-religious relations in the Diocese of Saginaw.
"It's heartbreaking because I have good friends on both sides, Ukrainians and Russians," Osborn said.
Osborn has spent part of his life in both Russia and Ukraine. So, for him, this conflict hits close to home.
"My Ukrainian friend, I was his best man at his wedding. He called me this morning and he's doing his best to try to get you know families out. It's heartbreaking. Families are being broken apart. And he just wanted me to just say the people of Ukraine feel the international support and are so grateful," Osborn said.
Osborn said despite Vladimir Putin's hostile actions, he believes the Russian people are against this unnecessary invasion.
"They consider Ukraine their brothers, their sisters, they don't want this. So, I'm grateful Pope Francis asked that this Wednesday, Ash Wednesday be a day of prayer and fasting for peace in Ukraine. Somehow that divine light would go on and the Russian leadership would realize this is not worth it," Osborn said.
