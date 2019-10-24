A 100-year-old Mid-Michigan Army Veteran flew to Washington to fulfill a life-long wish and receive an honor he earned decades ago.
Dancing off an early flight from Detroit, Jack Eaton, who currently lives in Burton, is moments away from finally receiving the honor he deserves.
“It’s nice to be back in DC again, especially for what I came for,” said Jack.
Between 1938 and 1940 Eaton guarded the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Inside the guard’s quarters, former guards have their names posted on the wall. But in 2017, Eaton discovered his missing.
"They didn't even know that I was a guard at the tomb," Jack explained. "There were no records of me being in the army then."
His records burned in a fire where the Army stored them.
"To prove I was at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, I had to explain to them the things that I saw that nobody but a guard would know."
We’re not talking about top military secrets, because Jack shared some.
"In the spring, I heard the noise in the early days we used to have a lot of tin roofs on homes and I heard the snow melt and the ice would slide down the metal roof onto the amphitheater now nobody would know that unless they were walking."
Finally, after 79 years, last May the Army promised him his name would be up on that wall.
Jack flew back to DC, and his name still wasn’t up, the military lost his plaque.
"This is the third time to correct the errors they made."
But now, at 100 years old, Corporal Jack Eaton headed back to Detroit, mission accomplished.
"Well I know it’s going to be up there for a long time I hope!"
Jack was to be greeted by a water cannon salute in DC before being transported to Arlington National Cemetery.
