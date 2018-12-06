A Genesee County man is planning to invest in his small business after winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery's Club Keno game.
The lucky 52-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, won $100,000 when his Club Keno numbers - 04-16-19-37-39-57-60-66 - matched eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers drawn in draw 1650209 on Nov. 28.
Thanks to a 5X Kicker, the player's prize was multiplied to $500,000. He bought the winning ticket at Captain Joe's, located at 9901 North Main Street in Whitmore Lake.
"I checked my ticket later in the evening after I bought it and saw I won $500,000," said the player. "I was pretty shocked!
"Winning this comes at a great time. I just completed some home renovations and now I can make sure they are paid off early. I'll invest the rest in my small business."
The player visited Lottery headquarters Tuesday to claim the big prize.
