“If you’re reading this, it means I am dead. I passed over on July 8, 2019 as a result of a battle with cancer,” said Gavin McMacken, while reading his father’s obituary.
David McMacken loved reading and writing. To him, it made sense to write his own obituary.
“I wouldn’t expect anything different from him,” his son Gavin said.
David was 77-years-old when he died. His battle with colon cancer gave him the time to prepare his own last note to the world.
“He was very quirky and loved absurd things,” Gavin said.
At one point in his obituary, David said he grew to dislike monkeys because of what he called a mounting resemblance as he looked in the mirror.
That touch of humor is bringing smiles during a time of grief to the many he left behind.
“He was loved by anybody who met him and he was everybody’s friend,” Gavin said.
David was recently honored as the Gratiot County Historian, and he served as a teacher for 40 years.
Gavin said his father’s love for reading and writing will live on. In David’s own words, “If you’d like a good book, the Alma Public Library or the St. Louis Cutler Memorial Library would be pleased to accept your generosity.”
David’s visitation is Wednesday, July 10 and his funeral is Thursday.
You can read his full obituary here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.