A registered sex offender in mid-Michigan is now facing federal charges in the sexual abuse of three minors including a baby.

Nathaniel Tessner of Clare County caught the eyes of foreign investigators who alerted the FBI. Warning, some of the details may disturb you and the way the suspect interacted with his victims is a reminder of the importance of knowing what your children are doing online.

"We’ve had multiple cases just like this one, where the child doesn’t know what to do,” said Nyse Holloman, president and CEO of Voices for Children.

It's a disturbing case of sex abuse against 3 minors out of Clare County. 29-year-old Tessner from Harrison is accused of abusing three minors. The registered sex offender was convicted in U.S. Air Force Military Court in Tennessee in 2013.

According to the FBI the suspect gained access to the children all because of social media. Holloman said cases like this are far too common.

"We are seeing an uptick in kids that are being sextorted and then blackmailed by these apps,” she said.

According to FBI court documents, Tessner lured is one of his victims on the phone chat app KIK in 2017, then used Whatsapp and Skype to continue communication.

The victim was 14 years old when the abuse started. The FBI states that the victim said she followed Tessners requests because she did not want to upset him.

Law enforcement says Tessner forced the young girl to engage in sex acts with a three-year-old, another male victim and engage in bestiality, something he recorded.

"Because of snapchat and all of these vanishing features on Facebook and Instagram they think that it’s not recorded,” Holloman said.

COVID-19 has caused a lot of crimes like this one against children according to Holloman. While she was not involved in this case, Holloman says a lot of times perpetrators will gain control of their victims by sextortion, holding videos and pictures over the child's head telling them that if they don't cooperate they will share the photos.

"Know what’s going on on your kids’ phone. Maybe share an iTunes account. So, you see that every app that’s being downloaded," she said.

There are other things parents can do online to protect their kids such as: Being aware of apps that might hide what apps really are Keep screens and devices where you can see them Know who your child’s friends are online And teach your child to keep their location private

The FBI has charged Tessner with production of child porn and receipt of child porn. Since he is already a sex offender the penalties could increase to 25 to 50 years in prison if convicted.

It's not clear in the documents what the parents of the children knew. Holloman says that parents are always the first line of defense for their kids.

"It’s also making sure that as the results are modeling ethical behavior," Holloman said.

For more information about keeping kids safe online, check out the Justice Department's website.