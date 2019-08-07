Grand Blanc’s Tina Eisenbeis could win a two-page spread in Ms. Health & Fitness Magazine if she gets enough votes.
Eisenbeis was selected to compete for the coveted spot from thousands of applicants.
She has already made it through one round of voting and is in the top 1 percent of all competitors.
Eisenbeis is a personal trainer and body-building competitor.
Last Nov., she was crowned the Open Women’s Figure overall winner at the National Physique Committee (NPC) Western Michigan Championship in Grand Rapids.
NPC is the largest amateur bodybuilding organization in the United States and holds competitions around the country.
The winner of the Ms. Health & Fitness magazine spread also receives $20,000.
Eisenbeis says she would put the prize money toward purchasing 20 AEDs to be placed throughout Mid-Michigan.
“Since the passing of my daughter, I have created the London Strong Foundation in her honor. The foundation brings awareness to CPR and AEDs and how it saves lives,” Eisenbeis said.
Eisenbeis started competing again after finding a note written on her calendar by her daughter, London, before she passed away.
“Flipping through the calendar and finding that note, I knew I had to do it for her. She was my biggest fan,” Eisenbeis said.
London, 10, passed away unexpectedly in February of 2018, the result of an undiagnosed heart condition.
Eisenbeis believes her daughter would be alive today if an AED had been immediately used on her when she went into cardiac arrest at a local water park.
To vote for Tina, click here.
Voting ends on Aug. 14. If she makes it to the next round, the final round of voting will begin immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.