A Mid-Michigan mom's fight for the title of her mobile home is over.
“It’s like walking on sunshine. I can’t believe it happened so quickly,” said Carolyn Smith, who is dying from stage four cancer.
Smith is much happier now than she was when TV5 first introduced her story in June.
She is dying of stage four cancer and wanted to get the title of her trailer that she paid off in 2017. Smith wants the title to her trailer so that she can leave it to her kids in her will and she can’t without the title.
Smith said the park's management company ignored her.
“I just don’t know what to do. I have no other resources and I just don’t know,” Smith said.
After more than a year of writing letters, emailing, making phone calls, and even sending messages through Facebook to management, Smith contacted TV5 to ask the tough questions.
TV5 asked and got results.
“I’m getting my title. It’s like wow, it’s like bam there we go,” Smith said.
The management at Pleasant Ridge Trailer Park in Mt. Pleasant emailed the TV5 reporter the night the story aired stating they would look into the matter and they did.
“Their office doesn’t open until 10 o'clock, and it was 10:02 when they called me. I was the first call they made on Monday,” Smith said.
Smith said management went to the Secretary of State on her behalf and her title will be sent through the mail.
She said she can live the rest of her days in peace, finally getting what she paid for.
“Thank you, guys. I don’t think that would’ve happened at all if you guys hadn’t stepped in. I think they would’ve kept ignoring my phone calls,” Smith said.
Smith is expecting to get her title through the mail in a couple of weeks.
