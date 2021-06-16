A Livingston County family and state representative Mike Mueller are working together to limit the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) happening at childcare centers in Michigan.
Mueller and Michelle "Shelly" Schupbach testified before the House Families, Children and Seniors Committee in support of Mueller’s legislation to put SIDS prevention monitors inside all childcare facilities. The devices are used to track the breathing and heart rate of sleeping infants.
Schupbach’s son Nash died of SIDS at six-months old when he was sleeping at a day care facility. Mueller, a retired Livingston County Sheriff’s deputy, responded to help with the situation.
“No family should have to go through the pain and heartbreak that Shelly Schupbach has experienced,” Mueller said. “Technology is out there that, in addition to safe sleep techniques, should be utilized to help protect infants while they sleep. You just can’t put a price on a human life.”
Around 3,400 SIDS deaths occur in the United States every year according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many SIDS deaths can be attributed to accidental strangulation and suffocation while in bed.
“The biggest emotion you have when your child is gone is guilt,” Schupbach said. “I had two different professional people tell me during all of this that sometimes babies just die. And I could get behind that if we were doing everything possible to prevent it. We have air bags and seat belts in cars. I’ve worked in a nursing home; we have monitors on the beds in case residents fall. Why wouldn’t a baby have a monitor for their heartbeat when they’re in day care? They’re our most vulnerable, but they’re easy to silence because they’re voiceless.”
House Bill 4543 would make sure all licensed child car facilities in Michigan have and use SIDS prevention monitors for each infant nine months or younger. The legislation is under consideration in the committee.
