Nine years ago today a Mid-Michigan Michigan State Trooper lost his life in a rollover crash.
Trooper Jeffrey Werda died on April 6, 2011 as a result of injuries from a rollover crash while he was enroute to a chase in Saginaw County.
At around 1:30 a.m., MSP said Saginaw County Central Dispatch put out a call that deputies from the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a vehicle chase in the southwest corner of the county.
Trooper Werda was in the Village of Birch Run and began heading that way with lights and sirens on. While westbound on Birch Run Road near Morrish Road in Taymouth Township, MSP said Trooper Werda lost control of his vehicle, left the road, and rolled his vehicle several times.
A passerby came upon the crash and emergency responders brought Trooper Werda to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrive.
Trooper Werda was the 50th Michigan State Police Officer to die in the line of duty.
