As the category four storm is battering the Bahamas, thousands across the Southeast coast are preparing for the worst.
Evacuations have been ordered for parts of Florida as well as along the Georgia and South Carolina coasts.
“We’re a little nervous but we’re used to it,” said Michigan native Sheri Westover.
Westover said she’s seen her fair share of hurricanes over the last three years since moving to Florida. She lives near Daytona Beach, an area that’s bracing for Hurricane Dorian.
“It’ll be back and forth with the rain bands. It’ll get real calm and humid and it will start raining but that’s nothing new here. And then it will start to get windy but that’s not until tomorrow,” Westover said.
Westover said she’s decided to stay in the sunshine state and ride Dorian out.
“We’re just going to have to watch it and see if we need to go to a more sound structure like a cement house because this is a wood house, but we should be fine,” Westover said.
Even though she’s not leaving Florida, she did evacuate her home. She lives on a houseboat unless a hurricane shows up.
“Oh no. We evacuate the boat and we anchor it out and tie it to the mangrove trees because the dock will tear it up,” Westover said.
Despite the potential danger associated with hurricanes, Westover has no plans to leave the state. She said hurricane season comes with the territory when you live in the Southeast.
“My people are here. I know I have family there, but I like it here better,” Westover said.
Given that, Westover knows her family in Mid-Michigan is thinking about her tonight. She said she has a message for them.
“Tell them I’m going to be just fine and not to worry,” Westover said.
