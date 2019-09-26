In an emergency, every second counts in averting a crisis.
Which is what happened at the Memorial Healthcare Hospital in Owosso on the morning of July 10 when retired resident Jim Ruthenberg pulled into the entrance with a pain in his chest.
“I knew what to do. You know, get to the hospital. I guess in hindsight, I should’ve called an ambulance, but I drove my car,” Ruthenberg said.
That’s about all Ruthenberg remembers from that fateful morning. After arriving at the hospital’s main entrance - rather than the emergency one – he passed out onto his steering wheel.
That’s when Public Safety Officer Geno Mangino arrived. He noticed Ruthenberg’s car in the driveway and his body slumped in the front.
Mangino immediately began to perform CPR and called for assistance on his radio to the emergency room doctors and staff on the other side of the building.
Fortunately, it was thanks to everyone’s participation that Ruthenberg’s life was saved from a major heart attack that day.
“I didn’t wake up for like two or three days in the hospital, but I was glad he was there to save me,” Ruthenberg said.
“I didn’t expect any recognition for it. I was just happy I could be there for him,” Mangino said.
On Thursday, Mangino was honored for his actions with the American Heart Association Hero Award.
He said despite the accolades, he was just doing his job.
“Just knowing that he survived and was OK. So this is, I’m very thankful for the recognition, but it’s also a little overwhelming,” Mangino said.
In Ruthenberg’s eyes, no one deserves this honor more.
“In the words of Rocky Balboa, yo Geno. You did it,” Ruthenberg said.
