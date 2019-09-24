A Mid-Michigan police officer was honored for saving a woman's life after her home caught fire in November.
The fire broke out at a home on Farmhill Road in Genesee County on Nov. 19, 2018.
Mt. Morris Township Police Officer Blake Paulic was the first on scene and helped the woman get to safety.
“Through thick smoke and tremendous heat from the flames, Officer Paulic then pulled the elderly female from the burning home and carried her to the safety of the front yard away from the burning home,” Mt. Morris Township Police Det. Sgt. Michael Veach told the Police Officers Labor Council.
The woman was admitted to the hospital in critical condition, but survived due to Paulic's actions, the Police Officers Labor Council said.
Paulic was one of seven officers honored by the Police Officers Labor Council for risking their lives to save victims.
“Officer Paulic demonstrated tremendous bravery for risking his own life to enter the burning structure to save the life of a complete stranger,” Veach wrote in his nomination letter for the award.
