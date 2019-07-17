An alligator was spotted in a Mid-Michigan community.
On Monday, a resident of Owosso spotted an alligator and called police, according to the City of Owosso Facebook page.
Officers found the 4-foot alligator, which had escaped from its cage at a home nearby.
Officers said this is the second time this week the alligator had escaped, the day before officers were called to help corral the alligator and return it.
Owosso has an ordinance that prohibits people from keeping alligators as pets. The owner was cited for this and is looking to donate the alligator to a pet sanctuary, officers said.
