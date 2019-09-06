A man with a history of drunk-driving dating to the early 1990s is behind bars, accused of doing it again.
We asked the tough question of local officials. Is Michigan tough enough on repeat offenders?
"Even in the last 90 days we've had three, I believe, that have been over ten prior convictions for drunk driving on their record," Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said.
Earlier this week brain VanHurk, who has been convicted and served prison time for drunk driving, was stopped on his self-made motor bike on Wilder Road near Henry Street.
He's been convicted of at least four other drunk driving charges. Making this his fifth arrest at the very least.
Officers arrested him for operating under the influence. If VanHurk is found guilty in court it would be another conviction for the same offense.
"Their license has been taken away by the state and stuff but they're still making the choice to get in the vehicles and drive,” Cunningham said. “That's a lot of convictions to have. They obviously aren't learning their lessons."
So, does the criminal justice system need to do more to keep repeat offenders off the streets?
We asked Midland County Prosecutor J. Dee Brooks for his thoughts on this issue.
"After you've been through the system once, how could you think about driving again after you've been drinking?” Brooks said. “I think there's really no excuse."
Brooks said he fully supports striking a balance between trying to rehabilitate and address the underlying problem. He said just locking every first-time drunk driver up isn't the answer. But he feels differently about habitual offenders.
"Drunk and drugged and distracted drivers are some of the most dangerous people in our communities,” Brooks said. “And we do have to look at long term incarceration on the people that have proven they're not going to stop."
Cunningham agrees with this part.
"If they're not learning their lessons yeah, I think they should be locked up and off the roads,” Cunningham said. “Keep the rest of us safe."
