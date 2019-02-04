When President Donald Trump gives his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, Feb. 5 he’ll be facing a house led by Democrats.
A key member, Dan Kildee of Flint, is bringing someone who’s not afraid to speak out about the growing concern about the contamination from chemicals known as PFAS.
Cathy Wusterbarth, a woman who has been very vocal about the PFAS water crisis in her home town of Oscoda, departed from the MBS Airport in Freeland and is heading to Washington D.C.
She is going to be a guest of Dan Kildee at President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.
Wusterbarth is the co-leader of Need Our Water (NOW) group in Oscoda.
TV5 asked her what she wants to hear in President Trump’s speech.
“We I’d like to hear him talk about PFAS as a national crisis,” Wusterbarth said. “It is a water crisis. I’d like to hear him say the EPA is going to be fulfilling its mission around this class of chemicals, designating it as a hazardous substance.”
Wusterbarth is also hoping to meet with EPA officials during her trip.
She said it would cost $178 million to restore clean drinking water to the people of Oscoda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.