As the Johnson and Johnson vaccine gets the go-ahead to be offered once again, many health departments said they are waiting for more guidance before administering the shot.
But some local pharmacies, like the Clio Road Pharmacy in Flint, is ready to give the vaccine now.
"It's great because we've had people requesting the Johnson and Johnson even since the pause," said Rob Rossow, pharmacist at the Clio Road Pharmacy.
The Clio Road Pharmacy in Flint will offer both the J and J and Moderna vaccines for those who want to get inoculated for COVID-19. Rossow said he knows people who are eager to offer their arm for the J and J vaccine.
"All of them centered around just one shot, not having to come back and get the second shot," Rossow said.
Rossow said he will make sure everyone stopping in to get vaccinated will be well-informed.
"We'll go over the normal side effects of fatigue and arm pain, headache, things like that. For the people getting the Johnson and Johnson, we will mention the blood clot issue, especially with the women under 50 for sure," Rossow said.
The CDC cleared the J and J vaccine for use last week. The MDHHS followed suit.
This comes after a rare blood clotting issue led to a pause by the CDC to give the agency more time to assess the risks of J and J's vaccine. Now that the vaccine is back on the market, Rossow has no issues with administering it.
"I feel totally comfortable giving it to them. I'd feel comfortable giving it to family members. I think they’ve reviewed it long enough and hard enough that I feel comfortable giving it to anybody," Rossow said.
