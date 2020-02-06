A Mid-Michigan police chief has lost his job more than a year after being placed on administrative leave during a criminal investigation.
During a special meeting on Tuesday, the Thetford Township Board of Trustees voted 6-0 to terminate Thetford Township Police Chief Robert Kenny following a performance evaluation.
Thetford Township Supervisor Gary Stevens said attorney Timothy R. Winship with the Williams Firm did the performance evaluation based on the roughly year prior to Kenny being placed on administrative leave.
Kenny is accused of embezzlement, after former Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell said in 2012 and early 2013, Kenny took several military-grade metal storage containers from the Law Enforcement Support Office (LESO) to a Vienna Township scrap yard.
Three checks were written from that scrap yard, according to Pickell. He claims Kenny gave other LESO items to friends and employees.
The embezzlement charges were dropped, but an appeal has been filed, with a court appearance set for later this month.
