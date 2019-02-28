Mid-Michigan police officer Vincent W. Motley II, 23, is facing multiple felony charges in Saginaw County.
Motley currently serves on the Mt.Morris Township Police Department and is a former officer in Buena Vista Township.
The charges stem from an incident on January 25th when Motley called 911 from his Saginaw Township home and reported his truck stolen.
The truck had been found smashed into a tree on Shattuck Road.
Police arrested Motley and ordered a blood test. Results indicate Motley's blood-alcohol level exceeded the legal limit of 0.08, officials said.
Motley is charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with an open alcohol container, carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence, failure to report an accident, and false report of a felony.
Officer Motley is scheduled for a preliminary examination before Judge David Hoffman om March 11th.
He's free on a $25,000 personal bond.
The most serious charge is false report of a felony, being punishable by up to four years in prison.
