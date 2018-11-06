It’s decision day across the nation as voters get ready to have their say on our nation’s future.
Republicans and Democrats are both hoping to claim control of Washington but here in Mid-Michigan the big question is who will replace Gov. Rick Snyder?
The front runners Attorney General Bill Schuette for the Republican party and Democrat Gretchen Whitmer, a former state senator and prosecutor.
Michigan is one of 36 states with a gubernatorial election.
A big statewide election will decide is who will bear the title Secretary of State.
Republican Mary Treder Lang hopes to continue the GOP's 13 year hold on that role.
Her main challenger is Democrat Jocelyn Benson.
And who will represent Michigan in Congress?
The boundary lines have changed over the years but one thing has not, Republicans have represented the 4th House District for decades.
This year Democrat Jerry Hilliard hopes to unseat incumbent John Moolenaar.
On the ballot is proposal one which aims to make marijuana legal in the state for persons 21 years or older.
Individuals would be permitted to grow up to 12 plants and an excise tax of 10 percent would be added to the already six percent sales tax.
As for proposal two, a "yes" vote will put an end to gerrymandering, the process of redrawing voting district lines for one party's benefit.
Right now, after each 10 year census, the party in control draws the districts.
A "yes" vote calls for a citizens commission to draw the lines instead.
For proposal three, Michigan voters will have their say on whether to expand voting methods and options.
The measure would allow same day registration, no reason absentee ballots, and straight party voting.
It will also automatically register people when they conduct business with the Secretary of State.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will stay open until 8 p.m.
Those that doesn’t know their polling location can visit the Secretary of State’s website.
