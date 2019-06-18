The Great Lakes Bay Pride Festival returns on Saturday, June 29.
The ninth annual pride celebration takes place at Wenonah Park in downtown Bay City from noon to 5 p.m.
The festival is free, and the Harmony Diversity Choir is back by popular demand.
This is a family friendly event sponsored by Dow and EY.
An after party drag show will be held after the festival at the Dow Event Center located on Johnson Street. The doors open at 9 p.m. and the show starts promptly at 10 p.m.
Discounted tickets to the drag show can be purchased in advance by visiting www.glbp.org or www.facebook.com/GreatLakesBayPride. Parking is free, and a cash bar will be available.
The Great Lakes Bay Pride Festival shines a light on the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) community, but as importantly, champions diversity, freedom, and equality for all.
