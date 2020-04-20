The close quarters of prison life are leading to an outbreak of COVID-19 at a facility in Wayne County and North Carolina.
More than half of its 700 prisoners have now tested positive.
The fear of that happening in Mid-Michigan prompted a protest by prisoners at the facility in Gratiot County.
Andrea Jefferson has a loved one behind bars. She told TV5 that prison should not be a potential death sentence.
“Makes me feel scared and nervous,” Jefferson said.
Jefferson said her fiancé may soon encounter someone who has recovered from COVID-19 and is now testing negative.
Her fiancé is an inmate at the Central Michigan Correctional Facility in St. Louis.
The prison now has three inmates who once had COVID-19 but are now medically cleared of COVID-19.
Jefferson doesn’t want them near her loved one.
“With his illnesses, diabetes, and asthma, and along with other guys there that have illnesses, that they will catch the corona from the inmate that was once infected,” Jefferson said.
Michigan Department of Corrections spokesperson Chris Gautz said that’s not true.
“I don’t know if there’s too much you can say to quell fears that are not founded in science or reality,” Gautz said.
Gautz said the prison in St. Louis is being used as a step-down unit for prisoners who have recovered from COVID-19.
Gautz said the inmates no longer can transfer COVID-19 to someone else because they are 30 days from the onset of their symptoms.
He said there have been 500 COVID-19 cases within the MDOC. He said 100 inmates have recovered and 20 have died.
Gautz said those who have recovered will eventually make their way to St. Louis.
“They won’t be there you know long term at Central Michigan unless that ends up being their new placement for prison. More than likely, they’re going to head back to another facility down the road,” Gautz said.
Guatz said there haven’t been and positive cases at the Central Michigan Correctional Facility.
Jefferson said she hopes it stays that way.
“I just want him home, healthy,” Jefferson said.
