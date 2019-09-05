Some Mid-Michigan shelter dogs are heading to the big house.
A new partnership will soon team up local inmates with shelter dogs to help the people and the pups.
"We're beyond excited for this program," said Craig Goulet, the director of administrative services in Bay County.
The new program is called Iron Paws. Once in place, Iron Paws will form a partnership between the Saginaw Correctional Facility and the Bay County Animal Control and Care Center. Goulet said this is a great opportunity for the dogs at the shelter.
"To have the ability for them to go get trained and be adopted through our facility is a tremendous opportunity for the dogs that come through here," Goulet said.
Goulet said six dogs will be selected for round the clock training at the correctional facility.
Each canine will have two prisoners responsible for its training that will last at least 6 weeks. Once completed the dogs will remain with the inmates until they are adopted.
"It's another tool that we can use, another avenue that we can visit,” he said. “If people are looking to rescue a dog but also one that's already trained. That is a very marketable aspect for us to look at."
Department of Corrections officials said this program won't be finalized until November, and they're looking forward to it.
"For the prisoners it gives them a sense of accomplishment that they're giving something back to society," said Carolle Walker, the administrative assistant to the warden.
Walker said the inmates will go through a vetting process before they are assigned a dog. She tells us having dogs around is good for everybody.
"some of our prisoners have not seen a dog in twenty years,” Walker said. “And so to have the dogs come in it has had a calming effect on the unit."
As for Goulet, he hopes this program helps these dogs find their fur-ever home.
