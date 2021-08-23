Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is now fully approved by the FDA for use in people ages 16 and older, putting it on the same level of regulation as other vaccines.
More companies, universities and local governments are expected to make getting a COVID-19 vaccine mandatory now that it has been fully approved.
“I think that it’s awesome. A lot of people had hesitancy even about taking the vaccinations because some felt like it was too soon, it came out too fast or whatever,” said Kimberly Napoleon, Saginaw resident.
The full authorization of the Pfizer vaccine was great news for Napoleon. She is at high risk and received her booster shot last week.
“I talked with my doctor. We had been hearing that third shot may be necessary. So when the opportunity presented itself for me to take the booster shot, I did,” Napoleon said.
But some still aren’t getting their first doses.
“I never got the shot and I never been sick,” said Charles, a Saginaw resident.
Charles said the FDA full approval doesn’t change his mind. He doesn’t trust the shots.
“If they do get it, I would just, I wanna wait and see the outcome,” Charles said.
Dr. Nicholas Haddad, infectious disease specialist for Central Michigan University, said the full approval process is typically much longer.
“It has been shorter with the COVID vaccine, but that’s for a good reason. Because they have been so much utilized and there’s so much information about them in a shorter period of time,” Haddad said.
Haddad is hopeful full authorization pushes vaccination rates up.
“Now, for example, employers will be able to mandate the vaccine because now it’s fully approved,” Haddad said.
But that doesn’t sit right with everyone.
“Well, I’m really not one to, I don’t feel that people should have to be made to get it if they don’t want it. It’s their choice. I mean, they’re only hurting themselves,” said Dina Corrion, Essexville resident.
With Pfizer out of the way, Haddad expects full authorization for Moderna’s vaccine anytime now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.