A massive fire engulfed the roof of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris leaving many people around the world in shock and disbelief.
On Monday, April 15th one of the greatest architectural treasures of the Western world burned as tourist and Parisians looked on from the street.
“Just numb. Just totally numb,” Jami Watson, resident of Mount Pleasant said.
Watson is from Mount Pleasant but lives blocks away from the cathedral as an exchange student.
“It’s just like insane. There’s police everywhere. There’s firefighters everywhere. There’s people everywhere that are just amazed. They’re crying. It’s really crazy, they just gasp because they can’t even believe it,” Watson said.
As history turns into ash before their eyes, the cathedral’s spire collapsed.
Bishop Walter Hurley, of the Saginaw Catholic Diocese, said the artwork is all destroyed due to the fire.
The fire and the destruction of the cathedral are felt thousands of miles away, including here in Mid-Michigan.
“It’s an icon, but knowing that not just the icon is burning, but that someone’s own church or parish that’s burning,” Peg McEvoy, Mid-Michigan resident and visitor of the cathedral said.
McEvoy has been to Notre Dame and said the cathedral was brilliant.
“It’s huge. Everything sort of reminds you of the awesomeness of God. That’s why it was built. It’s such a beautiful place. It’s just hard to believe that what I saw must be gone,” McEvoy said.
Though this loss is felt around the world, Bishop Hurley gives words or hope.
“We always recover from our losses. The same will be true there too,” Bishop Hurley said.
The cause of the fire is still unknown although investigators believe the fire was started accidentally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.