Pfizer clinic trials report its COVID-19 vaccine is 100 percent effective in people aged 12 to 15.
Results found the age group tolerated the doses well, but that data has yet to be peer reviewed.
“It’s not yet published. I have to say, it’s not been reviewed yet. But the numbers that they just announced are very encouraging,” said Dr. Nicholas Haddad, associate professor at the Central Michigan University College of Medicine.
Pfizer announced on Wednesday, March 31, its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine is 100 percent effective in preventing illness in children as young as 12, according to the latest trial. Haddad said Pfizer’s vaccine for use in children 12 and up will have to be approved by the FDA before shots are administered.
“There has to be regulatory routes to be followed and that’s one reassuring mechanism to reassure the public that there are many eyes looking at the results, not just the company itself,” Haddad said.
Meanwhile, some parents who have children ages 12 to 15 said their kids will not be vaccinated for COVID-19.
“It’s just not a choice for our family that I feel is right,” one parent said.
“I just don’t trust it,” another parent said.
“We’re not ready to be vaccinated yet. We’re waiting for a little more research on it and the longevity of it. So right now, we’ll mask up and just keep distance and stay safe,” a third parent said.
For his part, Haddad is encouraging parents to get their children inoculated when the vaccine is available to them.
“I understand hesitancy for a little while, but it shouldn’t persist, and people should not hang on to their guns forever. Keep an open eye and go forward when we have more and more safety information out there,” Haddad said.
Pfizer is planning to submit its results to the FDA as soon as possible for emergency use authorization. Its COVID-19 vaccine is currently authorized in the United States for people 16 and older.
