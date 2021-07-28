One mid-Michigan resident is concerned about a future dam failure and wants action to be taken.
Jennifer Dietrich lives on Lobdell Lake in Argentine Township and said the dam there is broken and no one seems to be fixing it.
“We're fearful that there's going to be a dam failure,” Dietrich said. “Nothing is being done, so all we want to know is a plan and how it's going to get fixed. Before something catastrophic happens"
Dietrich said a dam is broken but what else might be wrong with it remains unknown.
She explains that around hundred years ago the Genesee County Road Commission agreed to maintain the dam so they could put a road in, and to this day it's their responsibility to fix it.
“Argentine Township owns the dam as well as the citizens of Argentine and the county has a maintenance and repair agreement that they acknowledge that they have that's been in place since. The 1920. Everyone agrees this is what's going on, but no one is agreeing to do what they need to do,” Dietrich said.
TV5 reached out to the Genesee County Road Commission to see what’s being done.
'It's an issue,” said Alexander Patsy, a development engineer with the commission.
Patsy it's a challenge not only to fix the dam because of how complicated it is but also the funding aspect as well.
He said by this fall they plan on repairing the dam when hopefully the water levels are low so they can see what's going on.
"The DDQ mandates the best they can. They mandate all used to be in full operation all the time and you have some guidelines and there's some things you have to repair, and things can be down, but it does receive routine maintenance for a structure standpoint and from a capacity standpoint,” Patsy said.
Patsy does not believe the issue is like the one that devastated lakes around Sanford, but he said they are working on repairs regardless.
Dietrich hopes that's sooner than later.
“I think it's an issue that this is going to be expensive. And nobody wants to pay for it,” Dietrich said.
