A mid-Michigan resident has filed a lawsuit against the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners for approving American Rescue Plan funds to be used for hazard pay given to county workers.
All of county workers received at least a thousand dollars.
Attorney Phil Ellison criticized the way the vote came about last Thursday at a board meeting.
"The process that led to this decision was wrong. It wasn't transparent, it wasn't open, and it wasn't done consistent with what the obligations are of public bodies in Michigan," Ellison said.
Board Chairman Jeremy Root received $25,000. Vice Chairman Brandon Marks and Finance Chairman John Plowman received $10,000 apiece.
Other commissioners received bonuses including one who told TV5 she didn't even know they voted to also give hazard pay to themselves. According to Ellison, the vote came after a closed session during which changes were made to a public presentation about how the money would be spent.
"So right now, we have two steps, two pathways for our lawsuit. One is to hold the county and the individuals responsible who made this vote, and the deliberations that came up to this vote in closed session, responsible for what the law requires which is there are some fines and fees involved with that. But more importantly, we have also asked the courts to invalidate the decision to send out that money," Ellison said.
Shiawassee County is in line to receive more than $13 million in pandemic-related funds over the next few years. The hazard pay controversy prompted criticism from a commissioner in neighboring Genesee County.
"It's not a great optic for elected officials to be lining their pockets with the dollars that are meant to rebuild and restore these communities," said Domonique Clemons, a Genesee County Commissioner.
Chairman Root has defended the bonuses.
