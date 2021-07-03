Fourth of July typically consists of hot dogs, drinks, fireworks, boating and more.
But why do we celebrate the fourth?
"To celebrate our independence," Rashael Perko said.
That answer was correct. Congress approved the separation of the 13 colonies from Great Britain.
We asked Michiganders to name someone who played a part in the Declaration of Independence.
Alexander Hamilton, John Hancock, and John Adams were among the guesses.
Thomas Jefferson can be attributed as the principal drafter, but other versions also included Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, Roger Sherman and Robert Livingston, before being signed by 56 men.
We also asked mid-Michigan when was the Declaration of Independence signed?
"August 2, 1977. Or 1777. Hahahah. '76. Aug. 2, 1776. Geez, I know it's Aug. 2," Shelly said.
She was right, Aug. 2, 1776.
Fireworks are a big component of Fourth of July celebrations. We asked why are fireworks a part of the celebration?
"I don’t know, maybe it was a mistake. I don't know. Was there an explosion that wasn't supposed to happen?" Shelly said.
The correct answer was Americans fired a cannon 13 times in Philadelphia in honor of the original 13 colonies.
