People chimed in Tuesday night with their thoughts on who performed better and what that means for the Presidential Debate.
Even before the debate began, comments started rolling into our Facebook page.
By 11 p.m., our livestream had more than 600 comments from left, right, and center.
Here a couple parts from the debate that really got people going.
Let's begin with the story that recently broke, trump's taxes.
“I paid millions of dollars of income tax and let me just tell you, there was a story in one of the papers,” Biden said. “Show us your tax returns. I paid $38 million dollars one year.”
Some people, like a commenter on Facebook Joseph who believes Trump is over his head, and we all have to pay ours.
Another contentious issue was the pandemic.
"You could have never done the job that we did,” Trump said. “Well you never did the job on swine flu."
Another commenter Jodie here has a cousin on a ventilator and believes Trump hasn't done much for her.
Finally, the candidates turned to healthcare.
This also got people going like commenter Dan, who said Trump submitted healthcare plans, but the house turned them down.
An expected 100 million viewers of the debate don't know numbers yet, but it'll be up there.
Comments are still coming in.
Still plenty of time to figure out the winner, there’s still two more debates and a VP debate in the coming weeks.
