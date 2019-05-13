National substance abuse week brought people from Mid-Michigan together to remember those they’ve lost from the on-going opioid crisis.
“I lost a stepchild to a heroin overdose,” Sgt. Doug Chapman with the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s office said.
Chapman said that was one of the reason’s he attended the vigil. Not only has he lost a loved one but being a member of the sheriff’s department, he sees every day how deadly and rampant opioids are.
“This is a fight like I’ve never fought before. What I’ve learned is it takes a lot of support from the community,” Chapman said.
The Alliance for Drug-Free Shiawassee held a vigil along with a 5k walk to spread awareness.
“Young adults are dying literally in our streets on a regular basis,” Marlene Webster with Alliance for Drug-Free Shiawassee said.
“Parents lose their children and children lose their parents to addiction. I’ve seen mothers sell their children for drugs, I’ve seen children mortgage their lives for a needle. It hits us all,” Shiawassee County Circuit Court Judge Matt Stewart said.
They both agreed that part of the solution to opioid addiction is education.
“It starts at home, it starts in school, it starts with education. And it starts with hard work,” Stewart said.
Chapman said another solution to ending opioid addiction is to have more resources. He said they need a rehab center.
“And we don’t have a facility here, so this is where you need all the resources and everyone’s brain to work together,” Chapman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.