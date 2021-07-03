There is a new and environmentally friendly way to explore a mid-Michigan city.
Bird Scooters are now parked on the streets of Bay City allowing a new and fun way to explore the town.
“I think it’s a really good idea helping people get downtown a little bit easier than walking,” said Aidan Gard, Bay City resident.
Electric scooters easing into Bay City just in time for the Fourth of July weekend. The city is partnering with the company Bird Rides to make getting around town an adventure.
“The scooters kind of make it a little more fun to do with your friends,” Gard said.
To gain access to the e-scooter it is as simple as downloading an app on your phone. Riders pay to use the scooter per minute and are allowed to travel on roads and in bike lanes at a max speed of 15mph.
So far residents seem to be loving the new rides.
“I think it’s great,” said Michael Holland, Bay City resident.
“I think it'd be fun for the kids,” Irene Maldonado, Essexville resident.
Holland believes this will bring even more people downtown and more customers to local businesses.
“Because people will get on the scooter can get around and see some more of our restaurants and locally owned stores. Stop in, get on the scooter head down to the next corner and keep going,” Holland said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.