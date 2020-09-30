Chaotic, aggressive, undisciplined, disgraceful, outrageous and hot mess are all words voters used to describe what they witnessed during Tuesday’s presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Many experts agree it’s hard to pinpoint a winner when it appeared everyone lost.
“It was a disaster,” said Kyla Stepp, assistant political science professor at Central Michigan University.
Stepp said there were too many moments that marred the debate.
“I don’t think ultimately it was beneficial to either candidate, and certainly not beneficial to the American people,” Stepp said.
Most people TV5 spoke to agreed.
“They acted like junior high students fighting and bickering instead of what’s supposed to be done for the people,” one resident said.
“I thought it looked like two toddlers arguing, but seriously, two grown men. It was a mess,” another resident said.
“It was a fiasco. There’s too much talking over each other,” another resident said.
“I was really disappointed in the back and forth rhetoric between the two,” another resident said.
One resident TV5 spoke to was happy with how the debate turned out.
“I think it was a solid debate from primarily both sides,” the resident said.
As for Stepp, she said she wants to see measures put in place for the next debate – including the ability to shut off a candidate’s microphone when they talk out of turn. She would also like more physical distance between Trump and Biden and have the camera on one person at a time.
“These aren’t things that we should have to do for presidential debates. We haven’t had to do them in the past. But if they’re going to continue to go like this where we have to treat them as children because they’re acting like children, then maybe we have to take those steps,” Stepp said.
Saginaw resident Ardelia Dansby was like a lot of us watching the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden.
"Trump is upset. Biden is upset. The whole world is upset," she said.
Dansby tells me she thought Biden and Trump used their platform to argue amongst themselves instead of talking to the people.
"They wore the moderator out,” she said. “Oh my gosh that man couldn't hardly finish what he was saying."
Stepp agreed.
"There was just no value really in the debate whatsoever,” she said. “And it just overall seemed like a waste of everyone's time which is really unfortunate especially in this highly contested crucial election."
And even though Stepp says the debate fell flat. She believes registered voters need to rise to the occasion and participate in the process of choosing a president.
“You don't want to be sitting on the sidelines letting other people decide who will be in that position of power for the next four years," Stepp said.
That's because no matter how you feel about Trump or Biden, one of them will win the presidency in November.
In the meantime, the candidates have two more debates in front of them. And Dansby hopes next time there will be more complete thoughts and fewer interruptions.
"That's what happens when people don't have self-control and listen to each other,” Dansby said. “We don't get anywhere by arguing back and forth because nobody is listening to anybody."
Both presidential contenders will face off again in two weeks in a townhall style debate. The final debate will take place on Oct. 22.
Meanwhile, the vice presidential candidates will take the debate stage in one week.
