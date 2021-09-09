Some mid-Michigan residents agree with President Joe Biden’s new vaccine mandates announced Thursday, while others believe it should be up to the individual if they want to get vaccinated, not the government.
“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us. So please, let’s do the right thing,” said President Joe Biden.
President Biden taking that patience and turning it into action Thursday by signing an executive order, part of a six-pronged strategy, to reduce the spread of the Delta variant.
It includes mandating the vaccine for federal workers without the option of weekly testing and requires companies with 100 employees or more to get vaccinated or tested.
“If it’s going to help save lives, I think it’s a good idea,” said David Keith.
Keith was once a skeptic of the Coronavirus.
“At first I didn’t really believe in it. I kind of thought it was a hoax,” Keith said.
His perspective has completely changed after seeing how overwhelmed hospitals are with COVID-19 patients.
“I had surgery done. I saw how the nurses worked and how the hospital worked and COVID-19 its real,” Keith said.
He believes Biden’s plan may be what is necessary to overcome the pandemic.
“I think it’ll help get past it but if people don’t get vaccinated, I feel like new variants will keep coming out,” Keith said.
Michelle Sheeran feels the exact opposite of Keith.
“No, no, no, no!” Sheeran said. “That should be my right. What I put in my body is my choice not the government not anybody else’s but my own,” Sheeran said.
Sheeran believes it should be up to the individual if they want to get vaccinated, not the government.
“All these nurses and doctors that are suing henry ford hospital there’s so many people that are standing up saying no,” Sheeran said.
She commends the people who have stood up against mandates in the workplace so far, prioritizing their personal choice over a paycheck.
“If you want to wear a mask have at it. If you want to have the vaccine have at it. But don’t tell me what I have to do,” Sheeran said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.