Vaccination clinics are happening in counties across the state but one major problem throwing off vaccine appointments is residents not picking up the phone to receive their appointment details.
Local health departments are saying people waitlisted for the vaccine are not answering their phones, with some mistaking the call as a possible scam.
Kerry Ebersole Singh, the director of the Protect Michigan Commission, is urging Michiganders to do one thing.
"Please answer your phone," Ebersole Singh said.
They are trying to administer 3,000 doses at a vaccination clinic at Delta College this weekend, but when calling to confirm appointments, people aren't answering.
Frankenmuth resident, Sandy Davis, isn't old enough to register for a vaccine yet, but her parents are.
“I'm not answering any call that I don't know and don't have saved," Davis said.
She worries an urge to answer calls from unfamiliar numbers could get the vulnerable scammed.
"I'm not saying they don't have the smarts to not know better, but these are the people who are most likely to get duped by these spam calls that like I said, for me anyway, in the last three weeks, have just been multiple a day,” Davis said.
Residents who are registered to receive a vaccine, there are two area codes to watch out for. For the clinic at Delta College this weekend, look out for area codes 8-6-6 and 5-1-7.
"We are calling those that have been on the waitlist in Bay County and Saginaw County and Midland Counties," Ebersole Singh said.
Ebersole Singh said they still have hundreds of slots to fill.
"We're going to keep calling and keep calling until we have those 3,000 appointments filled," Ebersole Singh said.
