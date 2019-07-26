Nine people and organizations in Mid-Michigan are recipients of this year's Governor's Service Awards.
Ann Fillmore, of Coleman, and Richard Stringfield, of Saginaw, are being recognized as Volunteers of the Year.
Regina Malczewski, of Midland, is being recognized as a Senior Volunteer of the Year.
Addy Battel, of Cass City, and Pearl Daskam, of Ubly, are being recognized as Youth Volunteers of the Year.
The United Way of Genesee County is being recognized as an Outstanding Volunteer Program.
The Michigan Education Corps AmeriCorps Program is being recognized as an Outstanding National Service Program.
Trinseo in Midland is being recognized as a Corporate Community Leader.
Grand Blanc Commmunity Schools is being recognized as an Education Service Leader.
“Our state is lucky to have such outstanding Michiganders who work hard every single day to build a home for opportunity for everyone. Whether it’s uplifting our neighborhoods or bringing communities together when tragedy strikes, they do this work even when nobody's looking because they know that every contribution makes a huge impact,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “I’m proud to present the Governor’s Service Awards to this year’s recipients as recognition of their sacrifice and dedication throughout our state.”
The winners will be honored during a special ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 5.
