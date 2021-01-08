Christina Harrington is the public health officer for the Saginaw County Health Department.
"Our phones are ringing off the hook right now," Harrington said.
Harrington said the agency isn't ready to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to all residents 65 and over yet. Even though the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced that group will be part of the next phase eligible to receive the shot beginning Jan. 11.
"We know that you're there and come Monday we'll have a link that you can go to on our website where we'll collect your name, your address, and your age, and some contact information that basically will put you on a list to reserve your dose," Harrington said.
In Bay County, health officer Joel Strasz said the health department will start contacting those 65 and older next week. A lot of them have already registered with the health department.
"We've got thousands of people waiting in the que right now,” Strasz said. “And we encourage local residents, if they haven't done so already, to go on the website and register there."
Strasz said one of the reasons for a slower vaccine rollout is the lack of registered providers with the CDC to administer the vaccine.
"There are a number of providers already here in bay county but it's small, you can count them on one hand, but we anticipate the number of those providers is going to grow," Strasz said.
Strasz said the goal is to have 70,000 Bay County residents vaccinated by the fourth of July.
"We'll get there,” Strasz said. “Just please be patient. Keep an eye on what's going on and we'll get you in and we'll get you vaccinated."
As for Harrington, she said as it stands now, it will be at least a couple of months before the general public can get the vaccine.
"Look to your local health departments to announce where they're at with those phase strategies because at the end of the day you know that really is that local community's ability and capacity to do what we need to do moving forward," Harrington said.
