Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the state health department is updating its gatherings and mask order to align with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's latest guidance on face coverings.
The order has spurred a lot of celebration as we inch back toward normalcy.
“I’m excited but I have to admit I’m a little nervous about it,” said Barbara Hawkins.
Hawkins is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. She’s one of many Michiganders who can lose her mask on April 15 if she chooses. This comes after the state updated the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services gatherings and mask orders. But Hawkins isn’t ready to toss her cloth yet because COVID-19 is still out there.
“My son is a doctor and working in the COVID ICU and has patients that are on extreme healthcare measures and it’s worrisome,” Hawkins said.
The new order takes effect at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Michiganders who are outdoors will no longer need to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.
While indoors, fully vaccinated Michiganders will no longer need to wear a mask, but residents who are not vaccinated or have not completed their vaccinations must continue to wear a mask or face covering to protect themselves and others.
“It’s going to be nice not to have to worry about it anymore,” said Keith Gilford.
Gilford is fully vaccinated as well. He’s ready to move on from the pandemic.
“I think it’s fantastic,” Gilford said. “It’s about time we open the state back up and got back to normal.”
“I think it’s great. Finally getting back out without having to worry about masks or anything,” said Lance Alexander.
The same goes for Alexander who applauds Gov. Whitmer’s announcement.
“Obviously the governor is doing her best, thinks she’s doing the right thing,” Alexander said. “So I’m glad she’s being cautious opening things up.”
The MDHHS also said the broad indoor mask mandate will expire after July 1. Even when that happens, Hawkins isn’t sure if she’ll put away her mask for good.
“I think I still might wear it quite a few places,” Hawkins said.
