Midland County resident Kimberly Sedlar remembers where she was during the flood that changed her life.
"Leave now! Water is coming," she said.
Words that Kimberly Sedlar heard from emergency crews after the breach of the Edenville Dam on May 19, 2020. She and her daughter Megan Sedlar evacuated their home.
"Scared. Just grab the dogs and go. And not knowing what was going and what was going to come," Kimberly Sedlar said.
When they returned, they had to use a snow shovel to plow through the muddy mess to get through their front door and look inside.
"That was a total upside downturn in your stomach. You know, make you drop to your knees. Never would've imagined the damage done," Kimberly Sedlar said.
Megan Sedlar added, "Seeing your house like that and all the memories just washed, it's just devastating."
It was a rush of emotions as they watched their personal belongings floating inside their mud-filled home, a place where they once found comfort. At one point, the water in the house rose to a foot and a half high on the second floor.
"My mom and I just looked at each other and we just cried," Megan Sedlar said.
After the flood, Kimberly Sedlar lived in a camper a short drive away from their damaged home. She stayed at that camper until January. That's when she was provided a place to stay courtesy of the owners of Sanford Hardware. Kathy Sian is the co-owner. Sian said she didn't know Kimberly Sedlar before the flood. Now, they're great friends.
"Glad that we could help her out through the months she's needed help until she can get back in her own home," Sian said.
Sian decided to refurbish an old farmhouse on her property. Then she worked with the village of Sanford to find someone who could use the home. That's where Kimberly Sedlar came in.
"Having a place for your animals and having a place where you knew you could always go and crash at the end of the day after you've worked on your project that is long and hard," Sian said.
Sian said at the peak of the flood, Sanford Hardware was underwater. She said the community has rallied around her business and she wanted to pay it forward.
"They blessed us greatly and we're doing the same," Sian said.
And with each passing day, the Sedlars are making progress to reclaim their home.
"They did change the layout of the house. The house has had its updates which is nice because at the end of the day, you're like I guess it needed it anyway," Megan Sedlar said.
Kimberly Sedlar has been told she can stay at Sian's farmhouse for as long as needed. That could take up to a year or more. That extra time is welcomed by Kimberly Sedlar. She's still struggling emotionally with the aftermath of the flood.
"As much as I'm excited to looking forward to being here, I'm also scared to be here. You know, it's just the same anxiety from the beginning and I know that it'll just take time and it'll go away. I mean, I'm not worried about another flood. It's just you can't erase the memories yet," she said.
