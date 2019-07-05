The combination of heat and humidity is forcing many across Mid-Michigan to find ways to stay cool as the mercury rises.
“Nice cold water makes it very easy to stay cool,” said Matt Loebig.
Loebig and his daughter Lorelan visited the splash pad at Bicentennial Park in Grand Blanc on Friday.
He said even though the water is cold, it is almost impossible to keep Lorelan out of it.
“Get out, dry up, play with other kids, go right back in. It looks like they just keep going back and forth,” Loebig said.
Although the splash pad is a great way to cool off on a hot day, it’s not the only activity to stay cool in town.
Some families hit up the local bowling alley to stay cool.
Brooke Yelindk, mom, said being in the house was not an option.
“Being cooped up in the house all day is not fun, especially with two kids. So we decided to come bowling,” she said.
