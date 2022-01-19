A deadly crash involving a father and his two children is leading to a call for action to combat heartbreaking incidents on a local roadway.
The crash happened Monday on M-13 in Pinconning Township. The deadly crash took place right outside Janice Pierson's front door.
"I didn't see anything. I heard it. It just sounded like dynamite," Pierson said.
It happened on M-13 just north of Whitefeather Road. Jeffrey McKeon, 41, and his 6-year-old twins Jaxson and Adeline, were killed when their pickup truck rear-ended a Republic Services truck that was making a left turn on Monday afternoon.
"Right away, the people was running out all over. It was a tragedy, just a tragedy," Pierson said.
Viewers have posted to the TV5 Facebook page wanting a center turn lane to be placed on that part of the state highway that runs from Kawkawlin to Standish. Concerned residents say there are too many crashes there. Some call the area a death trap.
TV5 reach out to the Michigan Department of Transportation for a comment, and they provided the following statement:
“While the circumstances of Monday’s crash are tragic, it is still under investigation by the sheriff’s department. When that investigation is complete, MDOT will review the findings and make a determination moving forward about the configuration of the roadway.”
As for Pierson, she knows there's a family dealing with unbearable grief tonight. Her heart goes out to them.
"They have my deepest sympathy, and I couldn't even imagine getting a call like that, can't imagine it," Pierson said.
