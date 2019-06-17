A Mid-Michigan restaurant is offering free lunch for kids 18 and younger all summer.
The Devout Sprout Salad Bar and Eatery wants to make sure no kid goes hungry this summer. That's why starting June 18, kids 18 and younger will be able to receive a free meal from the Devout Sprout in Bay City.
The free meal includes three choices:
- Grilled cheese sandwich, Sun Chips, fresh veggies and ranch dip
- Small dinner salad with meat or beans
- Cup of tomato soup, chips, fresh veggies and ranch dip
Each meal also comes with a bottle of water or milk (when available) provided by City Grind Coffee Shop at the City Market.
"Simply show up and let us know you're here for a free children's meal, and we'll get you taken care of," the Devout Sprout posted on its Facebook page.
