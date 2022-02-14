Valentine's Day means plenty of date nights, even for a Monday. And one local restaurant is gearing up for the dinner rush.
Harvey's Grill and Bar in Saginaw is getting ready for the Valentine's Day rush.
General Manager Tito Olgine is relieved all the food came in Monday morning.
"Everything we do is from scratch. So, when we don't get certain ingredients, it makes things a little stressful," Olgine said.
If they don't get the ingredients for a core menu item, they take it off.
"Which I know can be frustrating for guests, especially us, because it's, it's on the menu, it should be available. But we're not gonna substitute quality and give somebody something inferior just to make it available on the menu," Olgine said.
It was not always the ingredients they thought were going to be short.
"Chicken was really hard to get. Over the holidays, cream cheese. I mean, nobody realizes that, how much cream cheese is needed, you know, for like, just baking purposes in the holidays. And how much we use it for making our dips, because we make all of our food," Olgine said.
On Monday, everything is set. Olgine expects upwards of 200 customers.
This year, there are only two igloos outside, both fully booked. Last year saw a few more igloos, all reserved through the whole night.
Compared to last Valentine's Day, when dining was limited to 25 percent capacity, they haven't had the same staffing issues.
"To be honest, we've fared very very well. We've always stayed ahead of any issues that we've ever had. Our core staff has stayed together. So, all we're doing is basically just increasing staff based on the increased sales," Olgine said.
Though it took the staff a second to get back up to full speed, they are running smoothly now.
