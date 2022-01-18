Michigan bars and restaurants are still trying to find their footing as the pandemic continues to rage on.
A new study found supply chain issues have impacted more than 90 percent of hospitality businesses.
Staffing shortages have affected nearly three quarters of all state bars and restaurants. The continued surge in Omicron cases is still causing headaches for local restaurants.
Jerrid Heidel is the owner of Blackstone Smokehouse in downtown Flint.
"As the COVID cases picked up, things really started to drop down mid-December through now. It's almost like a self-imposed lockdown. There's just a lot of people just aren't doing it, aren't going out," Heidel said.
Before the pandemic, the smokehouse would be bustling, but today, it's closed.
"We simply just have to find solutions, be creative, evolve through this, until we can find a little bit more normalcy," Heidel said.
One of Heidel's solutions was building a stage during the lockdowns to do live music on the weekend. Still, supply chain hold ups impact everyone.
"If you can get it, you're usually paying quite a bit more money than you were before, and it seems like almost like the availability is when that ship happened to come in. It might be to go cups are available one week, and then the next week you can't get Styrofoam. Styrofoam is an extreme struggle right now," Heidel said.
A lot of places are still experiencing staffing shortages.
"You don't wanna bring too many people in if you can get them, because the business isn't there, so you wanna make sure that you are taking care of, especially in my particular industry, servers, making enough money to keep them motivated and wanting to stay on," Heidel said.
Heidel said he has great staff and appreciative customers.
"Our customers have, have been very pleased with what we're doing. And, and to be honest, most people are extremely patient and understanding with whatever it is," Heidel said.
In the meantime, he will keep working to make his dining experience as easy as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.