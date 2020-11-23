This Thanksgiving will be challenging for families who won’t be gathering as usual for the holiday, and for restaurants who will not be able to serve dine-in meals.
That means restaurants are beefing up their takeout menus for turkey day.
“We’re happy to be able to provide wonderful Thanksgiving meals for guests that just don’t want to cook this year,” said Amy Zehnder-Gross, general manager of the Bavarian Inn in Frankenmuth.
The Bavarian Inn is serving up delicious dinners to-go for the Thanksgiving holiday.
“Those dinners come with turkey and Bavarian Inn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, big dressing,” Zehnder-Gross said.
It is their way of celebrating with guests, despite the pandemic. Normally the lodge would be filled with families, but instead they are filling orders for families.
“We have more than 350 dinners going out from the restaurant and another 100 going out from the lodge. So it’s definitely a big increase from last year,” Zehnder-Gross said.
And they plan to keep it going until the turkey runs out.
“We will take orders until we cannot take them anymore. And it can be same day if we still have turkey left,” Zehnder-Gross said.
Krzysiak’s in Bay City is also making sure families are fed, even if they can’t gather inside like years past.
“It’s our 42nd year of business. It’s kind of a family tradition to take care of everybody,” said Donnie Krzysiak, owner.
Customers will be taken care of with all of the fixings.
“We are doing roast turkey and dressing, white meat and dark meat, turkey mash potatoes, squash, cranberry relish of course. And you get a free piece of pumpkin pie too,” Krzysiak said.
Krzyiak’s is planning on fulfilling close to 800 takeout orders all the way until Thanksgiving Day.
“We’re trying to make the best of it,” Krzysiak said.
