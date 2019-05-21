Midland County Central Dispatch reports that N.West River Rd. is from US 10 to Curtis Rd. is back open after a crash.
The crash happened some time after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
There is no word on the cause or on injuries right now. Stay with TV5 News for updates.
