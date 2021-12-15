Recent blasts of high winds caused damage across mid-Michigan by snapping trees, utility poles and tearing shingles off roofs.
Brad Bettner is the vice president of Herbert Roofing and Installation.
"The last year has been busy itself and then when a storm like this comes through, the phones naturally will ring more," Bettner said.
He said high winds made the call count increase. He said some of the calls included shingles off the house.
"'I walked out into my yard, and I have shingles laying on the ground.' Which is something most people never see leaving for work the next morning," Bettner said.
Bettner estimates about a 25 percent increase in roof repair bookings following a night of high winds and that is just what they're able to handle.
"That's just the amount that we can agree to get to. Because you don't want to leave the roof open for too long," Bettner said.
Bettner said the supply chain issues have delayed how quickly they can get materials.
"We're used to making a phone call at 8:00 in the morning and within an hour or so we can go pick something up and that just hasn't been the case in the last two years. We've had to wait a little longer," Bettner said.
He also said a lack of staff is not helping either.
"We have a lot of work, other companies have a lot of work, and there's not a lot of people to pick from," Bettner said.
Bettner said beating the odds takes a lot more coordinating and thinking ahead than two years ago. They are now starting to plan ahead for the next storm.
"I think it's going to pick up again and blow around. So, we're gearing up to handle that influx of phone calls," Bettner said.
